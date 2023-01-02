Tamales are one of the best-known Mexican foods throughout the country and perhaps in the world. We share a small recipe with you and the doubt that many have had, How much butter does a kilo of dough for tamales have?which this time will be pork.

The secret for delicious pork tamales, or any other ingredient, is the ingredients you use, as in any other preparation, try to find only the best, for the meat tamales should be used lard.

Now, the answer to the expected question how much butter does a kilo of dough for tamales take, It is a quarter and also another half-quart of butter for a kilo of dough.

Below we share the recipe for some delicious pork tamales, which you can use to make other types of meat, they are the same amounts.

Ingredients for the pork tamales

1/4 and a half quarter of lard

1 pinch of salt

3 red chilies

Pork broth

half a kilo of meat

1/4 onion

1 tomato

1 poblano chile

1 medium carrots

1 medium potato

leaves for tamales

Preparation of the pork tamales

First you should know that for your pork tamales You can use corn husks either dry or fresh, if you choose the dry ones, put them to soak first in warm water.

Chop all the vegetables into strips that have the same thickness of preference, the onion into julienne strips and the tomato into wedges, while you do this put cook meat in a potonce cooked put it to cool and crumble it.

Put the 3 red chiles to cook and when they are soft, blend them with a little of the meat broth with a clove of garlic. You will use this mixture for the stew and the dough for the tamales, it is what gives it its characteristic color.

will prepare a stew with vegetables and meat, first start by adding the onion and chili, then the carrot, potato and finally the tomato, add a little of the ground chili along with more broth; This preparation should not be completely cooked because it will finish cooking when the tamales are made.

To the dough of the tamales, add the lard, salt, mixture of red chiles and meat broth, the latter will be tested according to your dough, which should not be watery, its consistency is soft and manageable.

now that you know How much butter does a kilo of dough for tamales have?it will be easier for you to make them and do your own calculations if you want to do a little more.

Spread a little of the dough on the corn husksadd stuffing and close, it cooks for about an hour, with this amount you get about 10 tamales, although that will depend a lot on the size they are made, they can be more or maybe a little less.