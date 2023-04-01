Doctors are still incredulous about what happened in that hospital room: little Jayah’s story has gone around the world

Even though it’s hard to believe nowadays, miracles do happen and this story is proof of that. The story of the little girl Jayah.

It was a day like any other for the one-year-old girl and her mom. They were both in the house and Jayah was sitting quietly on the couch a watching television. As Julia Thrashthe mother, took the opportunity to go to the bathroom.

She walked away for a few minutes, but when she returned to the living room, she realized that her little girl was disappeared. He started calling her and looking for her everywhere, then she realized that the door leading to the garden was open. So, she rushed outside and that’s when she saw the worst scene of her life.

Little Jayah was floating face down in the pool. The woman panicked, she jumped into the water, managed to pull her out and tried in vain to revive her. Not knowing what to do, she has alerted 911.

The one-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and doctors did everything possible to save her life. Unfortunately they didn’t succeed and after an hour, they advised mom that there was nothing more to do.

They were all waiting for the coroner to arrive, when he is the miracle happened. Jayah started to to cough and started breathing again. The doctors couldn’t figure it out and didn’t know what to tell her mom about her. She was dead. They were in front of a real miracle.

They immediately ordered his transfer, by helicopter, to the Phoenix hospital. The little girl underwent all the necessary treatments, the MRI ruled out brain injuries. She was still serious, but hope was back.

He had to learn everything from scratch, walk, talk and even eat. But after months within the walls of the hospital, it is the little girl of all time is back.

Her story went around the world and a swimming teacher offered to give her some free lessons.

The most moving scene took place on the day of his resignation. The rescuers who had intervened in her home went to find her and when the girl saw them, she ran to meet one of them and she embraced. He was the first one who had helped her and it was as if she knew it and wanted to thank him for saving her life.