She being a minor of approximately 15 years of age and he in his 50's, Valeria Rubi and Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera they started a love relationship after meeting at a party, where the boss was struck by “The Gringuita”as he told him.

The above was confirmed by the same Valeria Rubiwho offered a interview for him Gusgri's YouTube channelin which confirms his relationship with El Chapo Guzmán and everything she experienced with him in two years, the time their relationship lasted and she expressed having known the loving side of El Chapo and tells why their relationship came to an end.

Valeria Rubi now 31 years old, known as “The Gringuita” She was born in Los Angeles, California and her parents are originally from Sinaloa, a state they visited every December and it was on one of those visits that the young woman, accompanied by her cousins, was invited to a party where she also attended. El Chapo. There, she says that she caught her attention and from that day on she stayed to live in Culiacán because she says that “no one said no to her.”

At a meeting there, at a party, we went to Culiacán every December and some cousins ​​invited me to a meeting nearby and we went, and when we arrived, the man saw me and that's it, well I lived with him for two years, just like that, he told me that now, that I was going to go with him, so obviously as such a person, I couldn't anymore, no one could say no to him, but he was very polite and everything.

“La Gringuita” said that she could no longer return to Los Angeles, to the place where she lived while she was El Chapo's girlfriend. She had to go live in Culiacán and went back and forth to the Sierra to see him, where the boss was sheltered from the authorities.

“We had very nice moments, there is no more romantic man than him,” he said. Valeria Rubí, who said that at the beginning of the relationship her parents did not agree, however they had to accept it and pointed out that even her mother was going to visit her and El Chapo was a very good host.

“La Gringüita” She lived in Culiacán alone, at that time she did not study or work, but she did not lack anything because the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel I supported her financially and was only waiting to be called by El Chapo so they could be seen.

After a year and a half of the relationship between El Chapo and Valeria, Joaquín wanted to have children with her and wanted twinseven Loera planned to carry out an inseminationhowever Rubí wanted to study and return to Los Angelesbut they were detained at the Tijuana airport by some soldiers, who would work for El Chapo.

Finally, Valeria's mother went to talk to the boss and asked for permission to take her daughter, a request to which he agreed and their relationship ended there.

THE FULL INTERVIEW: