Ice hockey | HIFK secured their place in the quarterfinals, Ville Peltonen was relieved

HIFK liked the goals.

HIFK In the men's ice hockey league's sixth HPK meeting of the season, he already scored his sixth victory over Hämeenlinna.

HPK, which lost its playoff chances, persevered tenaciously, but the home team fought through the pain for a 4–1 victory.

The result secured HIFK a place in the top six, i.e. a place in the quarterfinals.

“Really important points, it was not an easy game. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki and Antti Pihlström the goals were really important”, HIFK's head coach Ville Peltonen referred to a 2–0 run away.

Without his number one striker and captain Jori Lehterää the game of HIFK, who played, quickly caught up despite the lineup change.

With the help of two tricksters and an accurate wrist shot, the home team quickly surprised Club goalkeeper Sami Rajamäki and took a 2–0 lead.

The visiting team was narrowed towards the end of the opening set, but in the 39th minute, the home team's 3-1 goal strongly indicated the direction of the points.

HIFK will face TPS at home on Friday, Sportin Vaasa on Saturday and KalPa at the end of the regular season on Tuesday in Helsinki.

Depending on success, HIFK will rank 3–6 in the regular season. The place in the semi-finals is certain, the carrot is the third or fourth place that gives home advantage.

“We are going to win every game. This ensured that we are involved in the fight for home advantage – that's what we're aiming for,” HIFK's Pihlström said.

Ville Peltonen's HIFK has had a varied season.

CooCoo lost on Wednesday when it suffered a 2-3 away loss to KalPa. With the win, KalPa secured home advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the teams ranked 7–10 in the regular season meet. The winners of two pairs of matches will eventually advance to the quarterfinals.

The loss was heavy for Kouvola, as the team still has to fight hard to get into the top ten.

KooKoo led the match after the opening set with a score of 2–0, but KalPa rose alongside and finally passed.

The home team's hero was once again the striker Matyas Kantner. Kantner, who was chosen as the player of the month for February, had two hits on Wednesday.

During February, Kantner scored wild power points in the 11 matches he played: 9+8. In no less than five of these matches, he scored the winning goal.

“Kantner has a hot bat at the moment. Let's feed now when the gunpowder is dry”, stated KalPa's head coach Petri Karjalainen at the post-match press conference.

The fight for the last playoff spots is really even, as Sport, KooKoo and TPS in places 9–11 have 79 points and Ässät are a point behind.

Sport and TPS have three regular season matches and KooKoo and Ässi have two matches left.

Jukurs instead, continues to fight for the third place in the regular season after beating the visitors Ässät in Mikkeli with 4–1 goals.

For the visitors from Pori, the loss meant staying one point below the lowest playoff line, so Ässät is in the position of two must-wins when they host JYP on Saturday and when they travel to Vaasa in the final round on Tuesday to beat Sport.

“There was a dark moment at the beginning of the second period. There is no other option but to hit everything in the remaining games”, acknowledged the defender who scored Ässie's only goal with an underpowered shot Aleksi Matinmikko.

Matinmikko, who grew up in Oulu, turned 24 on Wednesday, but the goal was the only reason to celebrate his birthday. Matinmikko, who has played all the matches of the season, has hit his mark perfectly this season, even though he was already the winner of the second-highest league plus-minus (+34) in Kiekko-Espoo last season.

The ace has 5+18 power points and a plus-minus reading (+9), which is in a class of its own compared to the team with a minus in goal difference.

“After a defeat, there's no point in thinking about your own season. The birthday cake should be taken to the locker room, but I think I'll take care of that in time only after the most important game,” Matinmikko acknowledged.