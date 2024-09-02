Malaysia, she is swallowed by a sinkhole while walking on the street

A woman walking on a sidewalk in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was swallowed up by a sinkhole and has been missing for over a week.

Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, 48, fell into an 8-meter-deep hole on August 23, which opened up in the road surface probably due to the rains of the previous days.

The Indian woman continued to disappear and the police believed that she was carried away by a stream of subterranean water.

Since then, local authorities have started search operations, without success. According to the BBC, 110 firefighters have been involved in the operations, which have also extended the search to other areas.

But there was no trace of the woman: two divers who entered a sewer system said they found themselves faced with strong currents of water and debris.