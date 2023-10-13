A Venezuelan woman named Nahirelys Peralta shared through her TikTok the experience he had at the United States Embassy, ​​where they denied him a visa to enter the North American country. From her perspective, she was not approved of because of the answers she gave in the interview and she said that she realized this since the consul made a gesture to her.

The story, published on the account @nahirelysperalta, began with her early arrival at the consulate for her interview with the officer where, full of confidence, she hoped that her visa would be approved without problems. However, her meeting with the agent did not turn out as she expected.

According to Nahirelys, he had a gloomy and unfriendly attitude during the interview. As he watched other people get their visas approved in a matter of minutes, he began to suspect that the process might not be as objective as he had hoped.

The young Venezuelan businesswoman suggested in her video that consular agents already had pre-established decisions about who would be approved and who would be denied a visa. This suspicion arose after seeing the person ahead of her in line receive visa authorization from her in record time.

The questions the consul asked her focused on her occupation and her role as director of her own company.. Nahirelys explained that she had founded her advertising agency after graduating at a young age and accumulating work experience.

Despite his arguments, he felt that the interviewer did not believe in the veracity of his employment situation. In her video, Nahirelys expressed her surprise and disappointment at the denial of her visa, concluding that there was a clear lack of credibility towards her role as a young entrepreneur.

“And how is it possible that, being so young, you are the director of the company?” the man asked her. This reaction caused him surprise and a bit of indignation, as he said: “I didn’t see that one coming, it made me laugh because I opened it. I told her that, that I studied and graduated young, but she looked at me like ‘I don’t believe you’, so I said ‘no, this was it.’”

Common reasons why the US may deny a tourist visa



It is important to note that obtaining a tourist visa is not guaranteed and may be denied for various reasons. Below are details of the Common reasons why the United States may deny a tourist visa, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English).

1. Failure to establish the right to nonimmigrant status

One of the fundamental requirements to obtain a tourist visa is to demonstrate the genuine intention to return to the country of origin at the end of the trip. This is accomplished by presenting documentation that supports strong ties in the country of origin, such as stable employment, close family ties, or property.

2. Health problems

Applicants may be considered inadmissible if they have an illness or medical condition that represents a threat to the public health or national security of the North American country. It is important to undergo a medical examination if you have any health concerns before applying for the visa.

3. Criminal record

Serious criminal records, such as felonies or crimes involving violence, may result in visa denial. Consular officers evaluate applicants’ criminal history during the application process.

4. Criminal activity

Involvement in criminal activities, such as drug trafficking or terrorism, may result in visa denial. Records related to illegal activities are a cause of concern for immigration authorities.

5. National security

If an applicant is considered a threat to the national security of the United States, their visa application may be denied. This is based on security assessments carried out by the relevant agencies.

6. Public charge

Being considered a public charge, that is, depending on public assistance from the US government, can lead to visa denial. Applicants must demonstrate that they have adequate financial resources for their trip.

7. Fraud

Committing fraud in the visa application process may result in visa denial. Applicants are expected to provide truthful and accurate information during the process.

8. Unlawful presence

Applicants who have been present in the US illegally in the past may face difficulties when applying for a tourist visa.

9. Other reasons

There are other reasons that may lead to a visa denial, such as a history of non-compliance with immigration laws or a conviction for crimes involving domestic violence.