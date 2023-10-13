Putin praised Niinistö as a “literate and wise” president who does not believe the “barking of dogs” about Russia’s guilt.

Russian president Vladimir Putin condemned the claims of Russia’s involvement in the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland as nonsense. At the same time, he praised the Finnish president Sauli Niinistö as an “intelligent person” who does not believe Western propaganda.

Putin took a stand on the issue while answering a question about the gas pipeline at a press conference organized in connection with the meeting of the leaders of the Ivy countries in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

“Dogs barking”, Putin answered the question about the “Russian trace” in the pipeline damage investigations.

“I didn’t even know it existed, this pipeline,” Putin continued, according to the news agency A cup by. “And as far as I’m concerned [kaasuyhtiö] According to Gazprom, it is not protected as well as our pipeline. So anything could have happened there.”

According to Tassi, Putin was referring to “our pipeline” specifically to the Nord Stream pipeline, three of the four pipelines of which were destroyed in explosions in September of last year.

Putin’s according to the statement, the cause of the damage to the Balticconnector pipe could be “a technical fault, it could have been damaged by a hook or an anchor, or there could have been an earthquake”. Putin said that he considers the investigations of Finland and Estonia to be useless.

“That’s what they’re investigating,” Putin said. “However, they won’t allow us to do any research.”

According to Putin, claims about Russia’s involvement in the creation of the pipeline damage are presented in order to divert attention from the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines. Russia has always claimed that this work of destruction was a plot by the West and Ukraine. At the same time, he said that he believes that Niinistö is not fooled by Western propaganda.

“President Niinistö is an intelligent and literate person,” praised Putin. “He cannot understand what these announcements are, which have been invented for only one purpose: to hide the terrorist attack by the West on the Nord Stream, to divert attention from it. That’s all.”