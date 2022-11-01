Madrid.- Through social networks, Shakira published a video in which he updates the current state of his father’s health, William Mebarakwho is still hospitalized in a hospital clinic after several days due to a drop that injured him.

Yesterday, October 31, the Colombian singer shared a clip showing how she helps her father during a rehabilitation therapy, where the interpreter of ‘Congratulations’appears with a navy blue outfit, where he enters one of the rooms of the Teknon-Chirón hospital, in Barcelonawhere the writer has been hospitalized for several days.

In the recording you can also see his father sitting on a bed, where he and Shakira follow the instructions given by the doctors for the rehabilitation of the 91-year-old man, where his daughter helps him and motivates him to perform his leg exercises.

Fortunately, the man who gave birth to the beautiful celebrity has been responding very well to the treatment he is undergoing, where Shakira she acts as a personal nurse, and takes care of her father, kissing him on the soles of his feet as a sign of veneration.

We recommend you read…

Users on Instagram commented that they are happy that their father continues to move forward and can fully recover very soon, as well as messages of good wishes for Shakira’s family, and for her, because she has been going through difficult times.