Former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, United States, Michael DiMassa, 31, pleaded guilty to the theft of more than 1.2 million dollars (more than 6,400 million Colombian pesos) in federal funds of coronavirus aid to the city of West Haven. Prosecutors in the case claim that some of the money was used in a casino.

In a federal jury indictment for the District of Connecticut, found guilty of embezzling federal grant money by creating fictitious bills and directing city payments to bogus companies which established DiMassa, his wife Lauren DiMassa, John Bernado and John Trasacco. Those mentioned have also accepted responsibility for him.

However, Michael DiMassa only pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

How was the money stolen?

The former congressman with his former West Haven employee and business partner, John Bernardo, formed a company called Compass Investment Group LLC in January 2021. According to Fox 61, the company fraudulently billed the city and the Grants Department. Covid-19 some health consulting services that were never performed.

Between February and September 2021, the City of West Haven paid a total of $636,000.

Additionally, DiMassa with John Trasacco, owner of the L&H Company and JIL Sanitation Services businesses, they sent fraudulent invoices to these companies, which received approximately 431 thousand dollars.

Theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this yearhttps://t.co/3BsElduccK pic.twitter.com/3bmlZ95bNE —William Kiloski (@WKiloski) November 1, 2022

He did the same with his wife Lauren DiMassa, who was paid $147,000 for services she never provided to the city. According to prosecutors in the case, some of this money was also spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut.

DiMassa is currently free on $250,000 bail. Federal prosecutor Raymond Miller recommended a prison sentence of between 41 and 51 months. In addition, the former congressman may be required to pay a fine of up to $2.4 million. However, the final decision is made by Omar Williams, the federal judge of the case in his next sentence.

