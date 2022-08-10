“she hulk”, the next series from Marvel Studios to Disney Plus, will introduce us for the first time to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). She’s the strongest superhero and lawyer in the MCU, but she won’t be the only big draw we get throughout the show’s nine episodes.

The show will also see the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Tim Roth as Abomination. The news excited fans of the franchise, but the trailers revealed details that left fans unhappy.

"She-Hulk" will premiere on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.

The first problem was the CGI used. Many criticized that it was not finished and they hope that for the premiere they can greatly improve the final result. Not for nothing was the protagonist compared to Princess Fiona from the “Shrek” saga.

As for Daredevil, he will wear his yellow suit instead of the characteristic red one most recognize him by. What many did not know is that this was his first appearance, which ends up changing over time.

Finally, the design of Abomination is far from the one we met in the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and even more from that of “The Incredible Hulk”. Now he looks much more humanized and less violent, opening up the possibility for the villain to become an ally.

Fans are not happy on social networks.

