The race of Dayro Moreno It has been marked both by his goalscoring talent and by his indiscipline. He has scored 301 goals in his career and has been the top scorer in Colombian soccer eight times.

Dayro is well aware that he could have gone much further in his career. At 37 years old, he continues to score goals with Atlético Bucaramanga, with whom he has just been the top scorer in the 2022-I League. “If he had been more disciplined, he would have been at the level of James or Falcao…”, he confessed to the narrator. Edward Louis Lopez in a special in WinSports+.

Moreno recalled several of the episodes that generated scandal around him, not only in Colombian soccer, but also in an incident he had when he played in Oriente Petrolero, in Bolivia.

Why he celebrated hugging a dummie from a bottle of brandy

In October 2010, Once Caldas beat Atlético Huila 2-1. Dayro scored the local’s first goal and ran out to celebrate hugging a dummie from a brandy bottle.

“That was the qualifying match to enter the 8 and the directors tell me that if I scored a goal I would celebrate with the Cristal bottle so that the sponsorship would be much better. And of course, obviously. That gave him the around the world,” he recalled.

“When the match was over, the manager of the Licorera de Caldas arrived and told me: ‘Dayro, I’m going to send you two boxes of brandy and two boxes of rum to your apartment.’ Did he drink them? He didn’t say it, but he did He made a confession: “The truth is, I drink little whiskey.”

When he passed in the celebration after scoring a goal against Argentina

Since November 2007, the Colombia selection does not win a game against Argentina in the tie. In that last victory, with Jorge Luis Pinto as coach, the winning goal, at El Campín, was scored by Dayro Moreno.

Dayro Moreno (right) celebrates Colombia’s winning goal against Argentina in 2007. See also Scandals lead to a crisis in the British monarchy and government Photo: Efe / File THE TIME

However, Dayro went too far in the celebration and that generated a crisis in Once Caldas. The technician at the time Santiago Escobar, he said he didn’t want to work with him anymore: it was Sachi or it was Dayro. In the end, the DT left office.

I spoke with the president Jairo Quintero, who was at that time. He had a celebration with some friends, that we celebrate the goal, that is not done every day… The president was in Bogotá watching the game, I asked his permission, he gave me one day and I took two, “he recalled.

“It was a communication problem. I started drinking the little whiskeys, I got very fired up and the next day the flight left me. That weekend we played in Medellín, we started finals. The meeting with the directors came and Sachi went and said no I wanted to be with the group more. Two years later I talked to him and we cleared things up.”

The incident with the barra brava of Oriente Petrolero

During his time in Bolivia, Dayro had a problem with the barra brava of Oil East, to such an extent that images of fans chasing him out of an establishment were released on social networks.

“We went out to eat. We ordered food and a bottle of whiskey. Then a man from the bar came up behind me and asked me what I was doing. I told him I was going to eat and the guy told me he couldn’t go out. ‘And Is it that I’m a prisoner, or what? It’s my day off, “I told him. Immediately the security arrived and told the man to leave. ‘If they take me out, I have 30 men outside waiting,’ he said. I told him that I am Colombian, I don’t wrinkle at anything,” he explained.

#FootballHD Dayro Moreno, at the center of criticism: Fans of the Petroleum Oriente, his team in Bolivia, took him out of a bar and on video it can be seen how, apparently, the player is chased by fans of the cast that is penultimate in his league. pic.twitter.com/ZjoGSCn1uA – Speak Sports (@HablaDeportes) March 22, 2021

The issue did not stop there: “Five minutes later, the bar manager tells me that the guys told me to kick me out or they’ll put an end to the business. The security men surrounded me. About 30 men came over me. I just I go back and start to kick and punch. But five came here, five there… I had to go for a run, “he said.

When Dayro met his wife and arrived at a rally drunk

Dayro Moreno was married for nine years to Marcela Muñoz, sister of actress Sandra Muñoz. The weekend they met, he almost got into trouble at the Once Caldas rally.

“We met on a Friday, I played on Sunday. We had to concentrate on Saturday, we were already eliminated. We went to a farm with her and some friends. Around 8 at night my partner, the kinesiologist, Miguel Rodas, calls me: that where I was, that the president, the technician were asking me. I told him ‘I’m on a farm, fine.’ the next day I scored a goal”, he recalled.

The fight with Lucumí that cost him his position in Nacional

In 2018, Dayro was separated from the Atlético Nacional squad after an incident with his partner Jeison Lucumi in a match against Deportivo Cali: he received a header and at the end of the match he went looking for him to attack him. This is the gunner version.

Moment of the expulsion of Lucumí for attacking his partner Dayro Moreno. See also GTWC | GetSpeed ​​drops Mercedes' trio for 2022 Photo: Jaiver Nieto Alvarez / CEET

“That day they didn’t even let me get to the locker room. That’s what was seen on the cameras. There was a free kick: I hadn’t scored a goal for three games, and at that time the one who kicked first was Bocanegra and when he wasn’t there, it was me. Bocanegra had already left, I asked for the ball, Lucumí said he was going to kick. I took the ball from him and that was when he hit me with a header. Nothing much happened there. When the game was over I went to chase him: a very hot one, on top of we tied. If I reached it, we would have turned on”, he assured.

Beyond the incidents, Dayro wants to be a top scorer in the League again. “I’m going for the ninth in my career. I have them all at home. It will remain in my head, in my history. When a footballer retires, those beautiful moments remain, and that tribute they paid me in Bucaramanga will mark me a lot,” he was honest.

