The well-known model Courtney Clenney was arrested for the murder of her boyfriend, killed with several stab wounds: “I defended myself”

His name is Courtney Clenney and is a 26 year old model of OnlyFans, accused of taking the life of her boyfriend. It happened last opening, when during a fight, she allegedly defended herself with a knife.

A few days earlier, Courtney Clenney had it brought by the police and asked for help with her boyfriend’s behavior.

Part of the quarrel, was taken up by cameras in an elevator. A few hours later, Christian Obumseli27, was found lifeless.

The model confessed to her actions and explained to authorities that she acted for self defense. A story that seems to have also been confirmed by investigators’ investigations.

Courtney Clenney had asked the authorities for help

It is haunting me. I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli.

This was Courtney’s request to police officers two days earlier. During the investigation, following her problems with drug use, the well-known model was hospitalized in a rehabilitation center in Hawaii. After 4 months of the crime, she was arrested.

They were engaged two years before that day that no one will ever forget. Their constant quarrels also took place in front of the eyes of neighbors and friends. The inhabitants of the neighborhood had complained several times about the excessive shouting that they were forced to endure all day.

Then, there came the separation, the model had decided to put an end to that relationship. But it would appear that the 27-year-old didn’t accept her decision and that she kept going persecute herto the point of forcing her to go to the authorities.

Courtney Clenney is well known for being an OnlyFans model and her Instagram account counts more than 2 million followers.

The charges against him are those of second degree crime and now he will have to appear before a judge and focus on self-defense.