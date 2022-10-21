A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Official data showed, on Friday, that the biggest improvement in confidence came in the current financial situation of families in Turkey, which rose 8.4 percent from the previous month, although it remained at a low level of 57.5 points.

Consumer confidence slumped in 2020 due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a short-lived recovery.

Confidence struggled to decline again in October last year before the currency crisis in December, which led to an inflationary spiral.