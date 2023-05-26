Due to a bad evil, which she discovered after the birth of her second child, Akela Gatto died at the age of 35

A very serious mourning is what has struck the city of Altivole. Unfortunately, due to a serious illness that struck her shortly after the birth of her second child, Akela Cat he lost his life at the age of 35, after struggling and hoping to overcome that difficult moment.

In these hours there are so many people who are remembering on social networks, also to show closeness to her husband, ai two sons and to all his family members.

Akela was 35 years old and together with her sister, shortly after graduating from high school, they had decided to resume the shop of a hairdresser that their mother had. Unfortunately she had passed away after a long fight against a bad evil.

For this reason they were very well known, especially in the hamlet of Boxes. Many of her respected her precisely for her love for her work and for all of her availability which he gave to his clients and friends.

Sadly shortly after the birth of her second child, she found out who was suffering from a bad disease. In recent months she has never given up and has tried to make it with all her strength.

However, on Thursday 25 May, he exhaled his last breath. Leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of her husband Stefano, of her two children aged 7 and 2 and all those who loved her.

Condolence messages for Akela Gatto

It’s been years, but I want to remember you like this. Friend, accomplice, wife and fantastic mother. I miss you and will always miss you.

With this heartbreaking message the husband wanted to tell her forever Goodbye in a post on social media. One of his friend instead, in recalling their special relationship he wrote: