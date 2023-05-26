According to the president, the call to the leader of China was made on Wednesday (May 24, 2023)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, on Thursday night (May 25, 2023), that he spoke by telephone with the President of China, Xi Jinping. The conversation took place the day before and covered different topics, including the meeting of the Brics – an economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa– and also the situation of the war in Ukraine.

“I had a telephone conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping. We talked about the global situation, the need for peace in Ukraine, the participation of our countries in the BRICS summit in August. And about our bilateral strategic partnership”, wrote Lula in the twitter.

The conversation took place just over a month after the bilateral meeting between the two presidents in Beijing, and days after Lula returned from a trip to Japan, where he participated in the external engagement segment of the G7 Summit, a group formed by the 7 most industrialized countries in the world. world (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom).

In Hiroshima, from May 19th to 21st, Lula met with 11 heads of government and entities, when he addressed bilateral issues and themes on the international agenda. In addition to environmental issues and food security, which were central during the summit, the subject that dominated the debate tables was the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

With information from Brazil Agency.