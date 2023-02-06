She went into anaphylactic shock while having dinner with her boyfriend, and died after more than a week in a coma: a 20-year-old girl who was hypersensitive to milk fell ill while she was in a club in Milan on the evening of January 26, after eating a portion of “vegan” tiramisu, which therefore shouldn’t have contained milk proteins.

The product, called “Tiramisun”, was withdrawn from the market by the Ministry of Health due to the “risk of the presence of allergens”, as it would contain milk proteins not indicated on the label.

A fatal circumstance for the young woman, who died yesterday after being transported to the San Raffaele hospital in the Lombard capital.

The prosecutor made the administrative detention on seven jars found inside the room. For the managers, responsibility for what happened would be excluded, as the milk is not indicated on the labels.

But from analyzes performed by the Nas, the ingredient would instead be present in the jars. Manslaughter is being investigated.

The twenty-year-old would also be allergic to egg, traces of which other analyzes have found in the mayonnaise contained in a sandwich consumed by the young woman.