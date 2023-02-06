His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed urgent humanitarian aid to be dispatched to the brotherly Syrian people, at a value of 50 million dirhams, in order to provide relief to those affected by the most violent earthquake that the country has witnessed in decades.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is present to provide relief to the brother and friend, and is ready to support the Syrian brothers in facing the great affliction that befell them, indicating that the United Arab Emirates will stand by the Syrian people, and will continue to extend a helping hand to the brothers and sisters. In order to overcome this emergency ordeal, as an expression of its noble human values.

He will benefit from the support, which will be provided in the form of ration parcels through the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, the most affected groups in brotherly Syria, many of whose regions were affected at dawn on Monday by the repercussions of the earthquake that claimed the lives of dozens of the Syrian people.

Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to make humanitarian and development support an essential part of its foreign relations, and for years the UAE has topped the global lists of the largest donors in the field of development aid in comparison to its national income. Ethical constants in the humanitarian work of the state and the non-linking of our external humanitarian aid to religion, race, color or culture.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives seek to achieve humanitarian goals and objectives, without any discrimination on the basis of gender, race or religion, and focus on the less fortunate groups of individuals and families, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by crises.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which was established in 2015, represents a supportive umbrella for a group of initiatives and institutions launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Today, it includes dozens of initiatives and institutions that implement charitable programs. And humanitarian within five main axes: humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, spreading education and knowledge, creating the future and leadership, and empowering societies. In a way that supports institutional humanitarian work, achieves its sustainability and expands its positive impact, perpetuates a culture of hope in the region and the world, and contributes to achieving the desired development for a better future.