The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), reported that Mexico placed a bond for a total amount of 800 million euros (913 million dollars) to refinance the debt, as reported by the agency in a press release shared in their official accounts.

The authority indicated that this operation was carried out for a term of 8 years and that will pay a coupon of 2.375 percent. Also, he added about the reduction to 54% of amortizations of bonds in foreign currency scheduled for 2024.

According to the agency, this will be carried out through a refinancing that was carried out with the placement of a new reference bond denominated in euros. “The issue had a demand equivalent to 2.1 times the total amount issued and was attended by 71 global investors”, added the Ministry of Finance.

The Secretariat, under the leadership of Rogelio Ramírez de la O, detailed that during November 2020 and February 2022, a period in which the Covid-19 pandemic affected everyone, Federal government The redemptions of bonds in foreign currency decreased considerably.

These were scheduled for the second half of the administration, which would go from $13.506 million to $3.275 millionwhich implied a reduction of 76 percent.

“The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit reaffirms its commitment to maintain healthy public finances, using foreign debt strategically and as a complementary source of financing as long as favorable conditions of cost, amount and term are reached, as established in the Annual Financing Plan 2022”, indicated the SHCP.

For its part, the Ministry of Finance reiterated that the administration has implemented the largest external debt refinancing exercise in the history of Mexico, between the period includes July 2019 and February 2022where it has been refinanced about 20 thousand 899 million dollars.