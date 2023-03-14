Warner Bros. is promoting the theatrical release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods somewhat controversially, and apparently the last spot television of the film includes a big spoiler which also seems to be taken from the final scenes of the film.

The situation seems similar to that seen in Black Adam, which included a scene with Henry Cavill’s Superman in the finale, which, moreover, brought bad luck to the English actor since with the arrival of James Gunn it was decided that he will not return to the role of the character.

Spoilers for Shazam: Fury of the Gods follow

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the family reunited

I mean, what’s the big spoiler? The presence in the film of Wonder Woman Of Gal Gadot, who greets Shazam in what appears to be an epilogue to the adventure, telling him to keep saving the world. We are probably talking about a cameo of a few seconds, which however is strange.

This is because we know that in The Flash there were fleeting appearances of the aforementioned Henry Cavill’s Superman as well as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, which however seem to have been eliminated in the final version of the film precisely because of the already decided reboot of the DC cinematic universe.

Shazam: Furia degli Dei will make its debut in Italian cinemas on March 16: a few more days and we will find out how things are.