RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras on Monday resumed pumping oil through the OSBAT pipeline, which connects the Cubatão Terminal to the São Sebastião Terminal, both in the state of São Paulo, after almost a month out of activity. , informed the company in a note.

Pipeline operations were preventively paralyzed due to heavy rains that hit the region of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, during the Carnival holiday.

Petrobras also pointed out that no damage to the OSBAT was identified, allowing for safe resumption.

During the pipeline stoppage, Petrobras highlighted that the Presidente Bernardes (RPBC) and Capuava (RECAP) refineries were supplied from the Santos Terminal and that there was no impact on market service.

(By Marta Nogueira)