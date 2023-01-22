Prices of existing owner-occupied homes fell again in December compared to the previous month. According to the Land Registry and the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), prices fell by 2.3 percent compared to November, which is the strongest drop in ten years. Prices have been weakening for five months in a row now. Over the whole of 2022, prices still rose by an average of 13.6 percent compared to a year earlier.

#Sharpest #fall #prices #existing #owneroccupied #homes #ten #years