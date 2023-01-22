The locker room that feels deprived of what it has won by playing, the credibility of sports institutions according to the fans and the similarity with Scanavino’s attacks on the sentence: this is how the black and white environment was compacted

The banners outside, the loud scream inside. The anger of the Juve people and then the pride of the team on the pitch, all in one night. The night in which a reaction was expected: in a small way, but not so much in a small way, even at the five points taken just over a week ago on the wheel of Naples. Except that in the meantime a beating has arrived from the Federal Court of Appeal that is worth 5 defeats, or rather 5 canceled victories: 15 points. Said in Allegri’s words at the end of the game: “From one day to the next, finishing from second-third to tenth place could have been a big blow for the boys psychologically. It’s as if they took away what you did on the field”. See also The Super League? The British did it. And they have been working there since 1992

FIELD SIGNAL — The reaction on the field was that of the team, who took to the field with a competitive spirit and passion frankly seen not many times this season. And, speaking of reaction, capable of putting it on the field even sportingly not once but twice. The fly in the ointment was getting caught at the start, and then getting overturned again at the start of the second half, even for mistakes that were objectively out of the script. But Juve responded to the first blow with a comeback, to the second they responded by avoiding the collapse which – albeit against an opponent who is unplayable at this moment – had led Naples to shipwreck a week earlier. The 3-3 with Atalanta is not a victory, no, especially at home in what should have been a direct match. But, even as it arrived, a strong signal remains at this moment.

SIGNAL OUT — See also Danilo goal: Juve catches Atalanta again with time out and remains fourth The overflowing boos to the Serie A anthem, the tension when the Lega billboards arrive on the lawn, also the target of the unequivocal chants of the Stadium. It’s not just a matter of fans who are fans even on sentences and not just when the ball rolls. The atmosphere raises an issue of credibility of sports institutions, among the Juventus people, at historic lows (apart from the non-marginal detail that the sanctions come from the Federation, or rather from its justice bodies, not from the League). A theme on which there was the first moment of assonance between the new company and the people of Juve.

FEEL COMMON — Finding yourself in that common feeling (on the one hand representing, on the other feeling represented) after the end of the Agnelli era was and is undoubtedly one of the great unknowns of the relationship between the belly of supporters and the club renewed around different logics. “An unjust and unjust sentence – said the new CEO Scanavino before the match -, federal justice can behave summarily and unjustly, and this creates concern, because today it happens to Juventus and tomorrow it can happen to any other team”. If there was a way to question the authority of the federal decision, this one comes pretty close. Assonance. In words, to which Juve fans – “arrogance” or not – expect them to follow facts other than the 2006 strategy. See also Karim Benzema, Madrid's hope

January 23, 2023 (change January 23, 2023 | 01:00)

