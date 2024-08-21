The radio DJ and TV host admitted on her social pages that she is suffering from a serious illness

The radio DJ, television writer and presenter Lauren Laverne has been the protagonist in these last hours of a shocking announcement made directly on her social pages. The woman, 46 years old, has in fact confessed to being affected by cancer.

shocking revelation from the presenter

The presenter who presents the program Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 he said that the disease was “Thank God” discovered in time and identified in its initial stage.

The long confession of the disease shared on social media

These are the sincere and emotional words expressed by the presenter Lauren Laverne regarding the discovery of a serious illness that recently occurred:

“Here’s some personal news… I was recently diagnosed with cancer. It was (thank God) discovered early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.”

Lauren Laverne Sick with Cancer

The woman then continued:

“I’m in hospital at the moment and I wanted to take the opportunity Of First of all, I would like to thank the medical team that has accompanied me this far with incredible competence and kindness. Dico also thanks to themy family and friends who have been absolutely amazing every step of the way. VI am really gratefulto and I love you so much.”

Lauren Laverne in her long heartfelt confession I wanted to thank all the people who were close to her in this difficult moment of her life:

“And of course thank you to my colleagues, including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support and for giving me the time off I need to get better.”

Lauren Laverne Opens Up About Cancer on Social Media

He went on to urge those who might “skip a test or postpone a medical appointment” to “please, please, do it today”. Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if we do, it’s important to find out as soon as possible.”.

Lauren Laverne finally concluded:

“It’s usually my job to bring good vibes on air, but if you have any left over, they’re welcome here. Sending lots of love to anyone in the same situation as me, or who’s back on shore.”.