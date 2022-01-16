It’s been 30 years since Basic Instinct, but Sharon Stone seems to have stopped the hands of the clock. Thanks to a healthy diet, lots of sport and the right way of looking at life

Stone was never a big drinker, then one day she decided it was time to say enough to alcohol based on the example of a girl of her age … “I’ve never drank so much. But years ago, I was training and really wanted to be fit. I saw Madonna – we’re the same age – so I asked my coach, what do you do to be so fit? I don’t think he drinks alcohol , he replied. It was then that I decided to try to eliminate them for 3 months too. And I noticed a huge difference ”.

Sharon’s diet consists of low-glycemic foods such as quinoa, lentils, and vegetables. Then there are the proteins: fish, lean meat and eggs. A fairly simple cuisine. “I don’t eat a lot of processed foods, even if I can’t get the chips out of my head!” He admitted in an interview, where he also revealed that try to stay away from gluten, sugar, dairy and caffeine. A typical dinner of yours ?: “Black rice, cabbage and sweet potatoes, and maybe avocado or hummus and tofu. And then once a week poached eggs ”. What about alcohol?

They have passed 30 years from Basic Instinct , the film that made her a sexi icon. But time does not seem to have affected the beauty of in any way Sharon Stone who, at the age of 64, is always in great shape . Her photos on Instagram are there to prove it: smile, temperament and silhouette show a longing for eternal youth, the result (also) of a measured lifestyle: diet and physical activity mark the present of Sharon Stone, even today she has stopped the role of the seductress, immersing herself in dramatic and intense roles, which have made her one of the most appreciated living actresses. His wellness recipe is based on a few but granite certainties …

Sharon Stone’s workout –

His training program varies according to commitments. Usually Stone goes to the gym 4 or 5 times a week. The routine also changes depending on which muscles it wants to target. “Every time I train, I do something different,” he says.

What not everyone knows is that has been Arnold Schwarzenegger to make her a fitness enthusiast. To play his wife in the 1990 film Total Recall, she got in perfect shape. “I had to lift heavy weights and do karate for hours every day,” he explains. After attending Arnie and her friends who are passionate about fitness, she is convinced that physical activity is the basis of every change in the body (and not only). Stone today loves fitness, Russell Brand kundalini yoga and Pilates. “On a good day I can work non-stop for u1 hour and 15 minutes on a Pilates machine. And if my body doesn’t feel willing, I’ll do stretches and stretches for 30-40 minutes. Like everyone, I have good days and bad days. The secret is always to listen to our body “.

Always in business –

Stone is convinced that in reality every occasion is good for physical activity. “People think you have to go to the gym and lift tons of weight all the time, but you don’t. You just have to move your body and add some resistance ”. You for example wear weight bracelets while at your computer or desk. “You’d be amazed at how much you can train on the computer with a couple of pounds on your arms. These little things make a big difference ”. His habit? Home fitness equipment that advertises TV. If there is one that inspires you, order it now, as happened with Suzanne Somers’ ThighMaster. “Sensational,” he explains. “It’s the kind of thing you can pack because it doesn’t take up space.”

In search of wellness –

Someone will remember: Sharon Stone in 2001 suffered a brain hemorrhage and was between life and death. This – he revealed in an interview – pushed her towards a continuous search for well-being. In his biography published a few years ago, The Beauty of Living Twice, has painted a deeply intimate and emotional portrait of her recovery also in light of her complicated relationship with Hollywood. Stone today does not give up sleep, he indulges in deep breathing exercises and the practice of Buddhist meditation. After decades of Hollywood Stress, believes it is time to be loving towards herself, regardless of what the world expects of her. “I feel like this is the third act of my life,” he admits. “To aim at the heart of my being and not be carried away by the imagination of others. This is true well-being ”. And if you say so, who some time ago turned out to have an intelligence quotient slightly lower than Einstein’s … It is to be believed.