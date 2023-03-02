Dillon May, who recorded a video clip of the incident, told that he was on a fishing boat accompanied by his friends, and suddenly they noticed a strange movement in the water that resembled a boiling state, so they initially thought it was the movement of tuna fish, only to discover later that the noise was caused by dozens of sharks, adding that the situation provoked The horror of those on the boat.

Sharks can survive up to 6 weeks without food, but then enter the eating phase and search for a food source.

Sharks can eat anything, strange ingredients such as tires have been found in their stomachs, and if there is no plentiful supply of meat in the area, they resort to eating marine plants.