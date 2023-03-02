Unlike Western countries, Iran, Russia and China have the political will to negotiate the “reanimation” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, said on Thursday, March 2.

“To “resuscitate” the nuclear deal at this stage, only one thing is needed – for all participants in the Vienna talks to return to the Austrian capital and promptly bring the negotiation process to a successful conclusion,” Ulyanov said in an interview. TASS.

According to him, this is possible if there is an appropriate political will, which is not observed in Western countries.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation also noted that Russia has no reason to doubt the words of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian that his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein received assurances from representatives of the US administration about Washington’s interest in resolving differences with Tehran, which impede the revival of the nuclear deal.

Ulyanov added that there was no readiness on the part of the United States and the Eurotroika (Great Britain, Germany, France) to resume the Vienna negotiations on the JCPOA.

Earlier, on January 12, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that it is possible to reach agreements on a JCPOA if the United States pays attention to national interests and shows flexibility. He recalled that Tehran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to conclude a stable agreement.

The JCPOA was concluded in 2015 between Iran on the one hand and the United States, Russia, China and three European participants – France, Germany and the United Kingdom – on the other. US ex-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement unilaterally in 2018.

Since then, several rounds of negotiations have taken place in Vienna aimed at restoring the agreement, but so far no agreement has been reached.