Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Sports Council approved a decision directing Sharjah clubs that participate in sports tournaments, in the categories of the Sunni stages and the youth stage organized by the Football Association, starting from the 2023-2024 season, by canceling the slots of foreign and resident players, and relying on national players and the sons of citizens, and based on what followed This is one of the noble directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council proceeded to form a higher committee after the directives, and held many meetings and deliberations, and the establishment of the first sports forum in Sharjah, and the recommendations issued in it to implement them on the ground, and the circular directed clubs to exclusively participate in the participation of citizens and children of citizens only, in the matches organized by the federation, With no objection to residents practicing exercises and activities in clubs, they are “practitioners” only.

The directive of the Sharjah Sports Council came to represent the second step, after the directive to cancel the list of foreign players in futsal, and it also represents a translation of the insightful vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his view of his citizens, and in an effort to activate the role of citizens and children of citizens in the clubs of the emirate, where clubs were found to practice sports for the children of Emirates first and residents practicing sports activities, without prejudice to the first right of citizens in Sharjah clubs to practice their sports activities.

The decision aims to provide opportunities for male and female national players in the Sunni stages in the emirate’s various clubs, to highlight their capabilities and benefit from creating an atmosphere, which will have a positive impact on them, and to encourage clubs to attract players in their Sunni teams, in a way that constitutes a translation of the recommendations that have been studied, so that full coordination takes place. Between the council and the clubs, to discuss the mechanism for discovering talents that is enhanced by the increase in the number of national players in the youth stages of football in the clubs, in a way that benefits the clubs and players together, and reflects the insightful vision of these decisions, in an effort by the Sharjah Sports Council to further advance football at the level of the youth stages Which represents the future at the level of the emirate, and in terms of providing talents to the various national teams.