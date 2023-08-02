Alcoholism | Few people know that in the middle of Helsinki there is a statue of the “King of the Pulsars”.

Arvo Parkkila, who helps homeless alcoholics, turned his difficulties into a victory for others. His statue is located in the Lapinlahti park in South Helsinki.

Lapland there is a statue in the park, the image of which is not told in history classes.

Arvo Kustaa Parkkila was born in 1905. The father was a drunkard, and at the age of four Parkkila was placed as a foster child in a Körtti family.

After growing up, Parkkila got married and worked a little in every field. He worked, among other things, as a gardener, a crafts and gymnastics teacher, and a construction worker.

Like other healthy men, Parkkila also got into wars. In the ensuing war, he was wounded.

Alcoholism, divorce and homelessness followed the war.

Parkkila spent his nights, for example, in the Salvation Army night shelter in Kallio, in the bomb shelter of Erottaja, in the crypt of the Agricola church, and whenever and wherever. Everything went down my throat, from “knock to pulituuri”, i.e. from cologne to furniture polish.

Man was finally stronger than the ice.

The story goes like this: While spending Christmas night on the steps of the parliament building, Parkkila understood that change was the only way to survive. Parkkila stopped drinking and started helping others struggling with alcohol.

He became Arska Parkkila, who was also called the “King of the Pultarets”. Unlike kings in general, Arska was close to his people. He roamed the streets looking for alcoholics in garbage cans.

He had slept in them himself.

In 1963, Arvo Parkkila introduced the “two-seater”, a litter box popular as a place to sleep.

In the year 1961 Parkkila founded Suoja-Pirtti ry, which helps people with substance abuse problems. At first, the association had a “nursery” in an old coal cellar on Fredrikinkatu.

“The environment was not allowed to chase away people who need help with too much finesse,” executive director Parkkila told Helsingin Sanomat in 1966.

Later, Suoja-Pirtti was responsible for, among other things, the reception and nursing home in Munkkiniemi. There was a need for work.

“The city’s maintenance authorities said that they could fill three similar nursing homes… if there were any,” Helsingin Sanomat wrote in the winter of 1966.

Next in the year the association was needed even more.

In 1967, talous sprii or flamed wine was popular among alcoholics. When, in honor of Finland’s 50th anniversary, hundreds of petty criminals who had no jobs or apartments waiting outside the prison were amnestied, the chaos was ready.

Parkkila promised the city that it would organize a temporary first shelter for the homeless in an old warehouse building. The shelter could accommodate about a thousand homeless people.

The place was later known as Liekkihotelli and Lepakkuluo. It worked for more than a decade and for the rest of Parkkila’s life.

Parkkila died in 1978. Liekkihotell’s doors were closed the following year.

Pulsarreitten the king died in humble circumstances, but his legacy was not forgotten. At the turn of the millennium, Suoja-Pirtti collected money for the Parkkila statue. A Latvian was chosen as the creator of the sculpture Oskars Mikans.

See also Reader's Opinion | The center of Helsinki and South Helsinki are easy to reach Actor Heikki Lund (right) served as a model for the statue depicting Arvo Parkkila in the summer of 2000. Sculptor Oskars Mikāns examines the model’s pose.

The association donated the finished work to the city of Helsinki. The city government decided to place the statue in the Lapinlahti park, where it was erected in 2001.

“The park is a good place. The head of Helsinki’s substance abuse treatment office can see the statue from the window of his office on Eerikinkatu”, Helsingin Sanomat stated after the decision.

The title of the work summarizes Parkkila’s life and actions: A person rises from a litter box.

Arvo Parkkila’s looking statue is cast in bronze.

Correction 2.8. 1:33 p.m.: Corrected spelling of Oskars Mikāns’ name.