Haven’t you received the money from your utilities? If the company where you work has not given you what corresponds to the profit sharing and you don’t know what to do, this information interests you.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion (STYFE) of Mexico City, through the Office of the Labor Defense Attorney, provides free legal advice for the employees who have not received the corresponding profits.

The companies had until May 30 to distribute profits; in the case of natural persons, who are employers or employers, They must be delivered no later than June 29.

From 2022 to date, STYFE has supported the working population through thousand 252 legal advice and 357 demands for payment of utilitieswhich has generated economic benefits of one million 728 thousand 264.85 pesos for the workers.

He profit sharing It is an inalienable labor human right that workers have, with which they receive a part of the profits that a company or an employer obtains from productive activity, according to José Luis Rodríguez Díaz de León, Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion.

To receive legal advice, you can attend the Labor Defense Attorney for legal advice, in Calzada San Antonio Abad 32, 2nd floor, Tránsito neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc City Hall; or by phone, at number 55 5709-3233, #5 or ext. 2010, 2011, 2014.

It should be noted that the distribution of profits will be made when the company or employer has registered an annual income declared to the Income Tax (ISR), greater than 300 thousand pesos in the previous fiscal year.

Therefore The employer must allocate 10 percent of his tax profitafter the payment of taxes, and distribute it among the workers according to the hours worked and the daily salary of each one.

In addition, the workers who are entitled to receive profits are the who have worked at least 60 days in a company or for an employerand who receive their income through the payroll.

Those who cannot receive this benefit are directors, administrators, general managers, partners and shareholders, casual workers with less than 60 days worked in the corresponding year, and professional service providers.

The agency also explained that newly created companies, during the first year of operation, are not required to pay profits, like newly created companies that are dedicated to the development of a new product.

If a work center fails to pay utilities, it will receive a penalty ranging from 250 to 5 thousand Units of Measurement and Update (UMA), that is, of 25 thousand 935 pesos to 518 thousand 700 pesosfor each worker affected, based on article 994 section II of the Federal Labor Law.