Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah regained the memory of victories, by defeating Al-Bataeh 3-0, in the “20th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”. The goals were scored by Djanini “two goals” in the 7th and 72nd minutes, and Kaio Lucas in the 41st minute, to raise the “king” score to “38 points”. » In fifth place, and the balance of “Al-Raqi” stopped at “17 points” in the twelfth place.

The match began with an intense attack by the “king”, taking advantage of the retreat of the “Al-Raqi” players, and from an attack led by the return to the Spanish squad, Paco Alcacer. A cross from Lawrence wasted by Anatole, and Mohamed Abdel Basset gives a ball on a “platter of gold” to Caio, from which he scores the second goal in the 41st minute, so that the first half ends with the “king” advancing with two goals.

In the second half, Alcacer exercises his task of making goals, and gives Djanini a gift, but he slows down in dealing with the ball, and in the 72nd minute Kamara passes a wonderful ball to Djanini to score his third and second personal goal in the match, and Kamara misses the opportunity for the fourth goal from Caio’s pass, and races The “king” attack missed opportunities one after the other, so the match ended with a “three” for Sharjah.