Although the Easter sales are well in the rear-view mirror, there’s still plenty of good deal events to take advantage of in the spring.

With the May bank holiday this weekend, it’s a great time to get yourself a new laptop or monitor for less. Very’s bank holiday sale is offering lots of discounts on brands including ACER, ASUS, MSI, and Dell.

We’ve gone through the full range of deals and picked out some products we think are worth snapping up this weekend.

Gaming Laptops

There are some good gaming laptops available in the Very sale, including some that feature in our best gaming laptops deals page. A standout is the Acer Nitro 5 with an RTX 3060 and an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU for £899. There’s also the Asus Strix G17 for the same price, which is a bigger 17-inch laptop but comes with an RTX 3050ti instead. If you’re looking for real power, the awesome Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with an RTX 3080 and an AMD Ryzen 9 is down to £1879 which is the best price around right now.

gaming monitor

A good gaming monitor is really important no matter what you’re playing. Higher pixel density is great for single-player RPGs to help you appreciate the detail, and higher refresh rates make the difference in competitive FPS games. There are some great 27-inch curved monitors with 144 or 165Hz refresh rates available to get for less in the Very sale this weekend.

SSD’s

If you’ve got an old hard-drive still storing all your games, you’ll benefit from upgrading to a new SSD instead for faster load times. There are external storage cards made specifically for consoles, portable SSDs that can be taken anywhere and used with PCs or consoles, and internal NVME SSDs that go straight into your PC or PS5. No matter what type of SSD you’re looking for, there’s one available to get with a discount right now at Very.

Hopefully that’s helped you find something to get in the Very bank holiday sale, but make sure you have a look at the full range of products on sale where you can find discounts on gaming desks and chairs and more. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account, where we’ll let you know about all the latest deals and discounts through the spring and beyond.