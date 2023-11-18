Sharjah Police warns of dangerous practices by visitors to desert areas

The Sharjah Police General Command expressed its regret over the collision accident, which occurred yesterday evening, Friday, in the Al Faya area in Sharjah, and resulted in the death of an Asian person and the injury of another, while practicing the hobby of “climbing sand dunes” on a sandy hill in the central region.

In a post on her official Facebook account, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police quoted Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, as saying, “Many members of the public go to desert areas during the holidays to enjoy the rainy weather, and among them are young people who enjoy riding sand hills, who practice “Wrongful ways in these areas, which leads to many accidents and puts their lives and the lives of others at risk.”

Major General Al Shamsi sent a message to those who enjoy riding motorcycles and four-wheel drive vehicles in those areas, saying that desert areas are places where families and their children go to spend enjoyable times during the winter season, away from the hustle and bustle of cities and everyone has the right to enjoy the environmental and tourism diversity that the emirate has to offer. Unique and attractive, noting that the feeling of safety and security is a shared responsibility and everyone must adhere to the security regulations, violation of which may lead to catastrophes that transform feelings from happiness and relaxation to feelings of sadness and loss.

In its Facebook post, Sharjah Police appealed to “community members who frequent desert areas and sand surfing enthusiasts in desert areas to abide by the security laws and guidelines,” warning against carrying out “some dangerous negative practices that pose a danger to their lives and the lives of others who frequent those areas.” We hope everyone is safe.”