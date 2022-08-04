The Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department of Sharjah Police managed to seize a gang consisting of 5 people of Asian nationality, who run fake places for massage, which are used to lure victims who want to obtain massage services or physical therapy sessions, and they are lured and blackmailed under the knife for the purpose of theft. .

This came from the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to enhance security, safety and stability, through continuous monitoring of various phenomena in the emirate.

For his part, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, explained that the department received a report stating that there is a suspect of Asian nationality who is distributing “massage cards” in the Rolla area, and in light of the submitted report, the relevant security teams moved, and raided the suspect’s residence. In it and searched, a number of boxes containing advertisement cards for providing a massage service were found, along with a number of white weapons of different sizes. The investigations revealed the rest of the gang members and arrested them. The gang to the competent authorities

Sharjah Police warned community members of the fraudulent methods used by criminals to entrap their victims and seize their money, calling for caution and reporting immediately if any suspicious negative ads or phenomena are detected, in order to enhance the societal role in contributing to protection from fraud and fraud.