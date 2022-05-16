The General Command of Sharjah Police arrested a person of Arab nationalities who caused a run-over accident on Monday morning, after he fled the scene of the accident, and identified the culprit within 45 minutes of receiving the report.

A report was received to the Sharjah Police Operations Room this morning, Monday, at 10:44, stating that a run-over accident occurred on Al Wahda Street, during which an Asian person sustained various injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the perpetrator fled from the scene of the accident. .

The competent authorities of Sharjah Police began their operations to search for the culprit, and within only 45 minutes, the team succeeded in identifying the culprit, arresting him, and seizing the car causing the accident.

Sharjah Police indicated that the accused was surprised by the speed of the police’s arrival at him, and confessed to his action, justifying his non-stop and continuing on his way due to his confusion and feeling of fear, and his belief that the injury was minor, and the competent Buhaira police station started its procedures in preparation for transferring the case to the Public Prosecution.

Sharjah Police explained that escaping from the scene of the accident is a crime punishable by law in addition to the run-over incident, and thus the perpetrator of the accident has committed two crimes, calling on drivers to assume social responsibility, inform the police, and provide assistance and assistance to the injured in accidents that may be a reason to save his life. While his escape and leaving him to suffer may have been a major factor in his death.

Sharjah Police called on the public to be careful while cutting the road, and not to cross except from the places designated for them, stressing that it will not be lenient in applying the law to violators of traffic and traffic regulations, and trying to escape from traffic patrols, and everything that poses a threat to the lives of road users.

It calls upon drivers to abide by the speed limits set on the emirate’s roads, not to exceed the prescribed speed, and to abide by the mandatory lane; Which is a major cause of accidents that result in loss of life



