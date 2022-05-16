If it continues like this, all the sand from the Sahara will soon be here and North Africa will receive news reports about Dutch sand that is on its way. The European climate agency Copernicus has discovered another huge cloud of dust over the Atlantic Ocean. The cloud with Saharan sand has now settled and is moving towards western Europe. On Friday and Saturday it can fall from the sky in the Netherlands and cover our cars.

Now is the perfect time to wash your car

If you are a lazy washer, leave your car at home until after the weekend. If you are careful with your car, it is now useful to wash your car well and immediately put it in the wax or another coating. If the Sahara sand does not have the opportunity to adhere, it is easier to wash it off again later. And with a protective layer, scratches will occur less quickly.

What not to do next

It can be tempting to wipe your car with a microfiber or dust cloth, but don’t do that. It is better to never wash the car dry, because then you will get scratches. In any case, rinse away as much sand as possible first without brushes or cloths, and if you do plan to scrub, use special car wash gloves and car shampoo. This stuff is made to minimize the chance of scratches.