Today, the Sharjah Museums Authority organized the annual marine parade for the 13th year in a row, to celebrate the 51st Union Day, in the presence of about 3,000 participants from various Arab nationalities who were keen to join the Emirati people in celebrating the Union Day.

The march started from the Sharjah Aquarium, passing through Al Qasba Canal, reaching Al-Alam Island, and then settled in front of the Sharjah Maritime Museum. The march witnessed the organization of a number of marine shows, including “Skyboards”, “boats” and bicycles, with the participation of a number of various teams and government departments in Sharjah.

The curator of the Sharjah Maritime Museum, Samira Al-Ghais, told “Emirates Today” that the marine march is held annually to celebrate the Union Day, and it is held this year for the 13th time in a row, with the participation of between 2,000 and 3,000 participants from various nationalities residing on the land of the Emirates, including a large number. Among the Arab communities that were keen on the participation of the Emirati people in celebrating this occasion.

She added that this celebration comes within the framework of celebrating the successes achieved by the UAE at various levels until it has achieved first positions in the world in various fields, noting that the country is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and their brothers, Rulers of the Emirates, are always working to elevate the Emirati citizen and reach the ladder of leadership in various fields and move towards the future.

The Sharjah Museums Authority announced free admission to all museums under its umbrella on December 1 and 2, and renewed its invitation to all members of society in the emirate and the country to visit its museums and see the treasures they offer, and to participate and enjoy as well as its cultural events and distinguished entertainment programs that it organizes for all age groups within the framework of the Emirate’s celebrations. Sharjah on the 51st Union Day for the establishment of the UAE, and the commemoration of the Emirati Martyr’s Day, based on its role and strategy aimed at strengthening loyalty to the homeland and its wise leadership and inculcating the values ​​of national identity.

The authority affirmed its keenness to revive national occasions to celebrate the country’s achievements and introduce its historical legacies, and to preserve the rights of those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation’s renaissance and pride, and to confirm that they are deeply rooted in the memory of the nation and the citizen, noting that Martyr’s Day and Union Day represent two central occasions in its strategy, through which it works to enhance harmony among the various members of the Emirati society.

The Authority’s activities on the 51st Union Day were launched today, Friday, December 2, 2022, in “Sharjah Fort”, “Khorfakkan Fort” and the Sharjah Maritime Museum, where the three sites witnessed several activities, most notably the marine parade and live traditional folk performances, in addition to the various heritage pillars that include food and games. Popularity, henna inscription, and participation in national cultural competitions that were presented in Arabic and English.

The activities began at the Sharjah Maritime Museum at 4:30 pm, preceded by the launch of the marine march accompanied by the marine band at 2:30 pm, then the fixed activities started from 4:30 pm to 10 pm at the Sharjah Maritime Museum, and from 4:30 pm Until nine in the evening in Khor Fakkan Fort and from 4:30 in the evening until eight in the evening in Sharjah Fort, the activities included various workshops, traditional coffee, in addition to henna and photography corners, and Emirati folk games and bands.

Existing exhibitions include the “Sharjah Air Station: First Landing 90 Years Ago” exhibition at Al Mahatta Museum, which is held to commemorate ninety years of prosperity and development in the field of aviation in the United Arab Emirates and will continue until September 2023, and the exhibition “Blessed Verses and Creative Pens: Illuminations on The most amazing manuscripts from Hamid Jaafar’s Qur’anic collection” at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, which presents to community members more than 50 original pieces of Qur’anic manuscripts, a painting, and a carpet, all dating back to 14 centuries, in addition to the exhibition “Forging Daggers in the UAE, a craft that embodies originality and creativity.” , at the Sharjah Heritage Museum, which will run until May 24, to shed light on the craft of crafting daggers in the country.