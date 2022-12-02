Oppo has announced the availability in Italy of the Oppo Band 2 smart watch, on sale exclusively on the company’s website and soon on Amazon. Band 2 is designed for athletes, equipped with a high-precision six-axis motion sensor and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, the new tennis mode, capable of recognizing different racket strokes, and new running features , updated to enable a 360° training experience with heart rate monitoring, CRF rating, speed suggestions and 13 running routes. It also allows you to use up to 100 training modes. During sleep Band 2 monitors rest, awakening, sleep duration and stages (deep sleep and light sleep), REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, blood oxygen level as well as the risk of snoring which, upon awakening, they will become available through a report. Other wellness features include heart rate monitoring, real-time stress tracking and alerts, and reminders to drink water. The smart watch, available in black, costs 70 euros.