Not only does Prigozhin have to put up with criticism of Putin’s military leadership – Western military experts also have their doubts. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Experts confirm that Vladimir Putin made the wrong decisions

Experts confirm that Vladimir Putin made the wrong decisions After drone attack on Crimea: Train derails in Russian border area

Train derails in Russian border area. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war originate partly from the warring parties from Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not always be verified independently.

Update from May 1st, 1:09 p.m.: The regular Ukraine war update from Great Britain attracts worldwide attention. Since the beginning of the fighting, the Ministry of Defense in London has been publishing information on the course of the war – citing its secret services.

According to British secret services, Russia built strong defenses at the front during the Ukraine war, but also in occupied Ukrainian areas and sometimes deep within its own country. “Images show that Russia has made special efforts to fortify the northern border of occupied (Ukrainian peninsula) Crimea,” the British Ministry of Defense said. Hundreds of kilometers of trenches have also been dug on internationally recognized Russian territory, including the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts that border Ukraine.

Two possible reasons for the defensive investments were given in London. “The defenses underscore the deep concern of the Russian leadership that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough,” it said. “But some work was likely commissioned by local commanders and politicians to support the official line that Russia is ‘threatened’ by Ukraine and NATO.”

Ukraine war: Prigozhin warns of ‘tragedy’ for Russia

First report from May 1st: Kiev – Yevgeny Prigozhin is already counting on a “tragedy” for Russia. The Wagner boss said in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegow published on Sunday (April 30) that he expects the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in mid-May. “This counter-offensive could become a tragedy for our country,” he added.

Prigozhin is an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, but is involved in a power struggle with the Russian Defense Ministry and the top military. In Ukraine, the Wagner group is currently primarily involved in the Battle of Bakhmut. The fighting for the city in eastern Ukraine has been going on for months.

Ukraine war: Putin ‘fragmented’ his military, experts say

Putin’s decision to “invade Ukraine without a clear and doctrinaire command structure” is now affecting Russian soldiers in the war zone. That analyzed that US Institute for War Studies (ISW). “Putin’s regular shifts in command have resulted in an increasingly fragmented Russian military and disorganized command structure,” the military experts write.

A “coherent” campaign is not possible. While disparate factions within the Russian military are not uncommon, they said, the current dynamic is “unusual.”

Picture taken April 27: Putin visits an industrial park in Moscow. © Artem Geodakyan/Sputnik/AFP

War in Ukraine: Train derails after being blown up near Ukraine border

According to the authorities, a freight train derailed after a rail blast in Bryansk, Russia, near the border with Ukraine. There are no injuries. Traffic on the route has been temporarily suspended. According to media reports, the train was loaded with oil and timber products.

A fuel depot in Sevastopol in Crimea, annexed by Russia, was set on fire by a drone attack at the weekend. According to observers, the attacks on the Russian supply lines are in preparation for an imminent counteroffensive. (frs with dpa material)