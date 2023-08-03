The national secretariat of Forza Italia voted unanimously to give the secretary Antonio Tajani a mandate to convene the national congress on 24-25 February 2024. The dates, according to what is learned, could vary in the event of electoral appointments. There was also a unanimous vote in favor of the name of Adriano Galliani as a blue candidate for the Monza supplementary elections.

Furthermore, in the new organization chart of Forza Italia by Antonio Tajani there is also Gregorio Fontana, a historic blue exponent and former parliamentarian, already responsible for organizing the movement in the previous legislature. Fontana was appointed today by the secretariat as the new head of the ‘Principles, values ​​and historical memory of Fi’ sector‘ with the task of taking care of the archive and the documentary database, to enhance the history and fundamental principles of the Movement of its reference figure, the president Silvio Berlusconi.

The old sector of the organization led by Fontana, who resigned last January, has now been divided into three divisions the ‘cards’ to Tullio Ferrante, a loyalist of Marta Fascina; the electoral machine to Alssandro Battilocchio and the ‘machine’ of Fi to Francesco Battistoni.

Furthermore, Francesco Battistoni should go to the organization of the party, Raffaele Nevi to be the spokesman and Alessandro Battilocchio to be appointed national electoral manager. The two names would have been proposed by Antonio Tajani to the National Secretariat.