Yesterday, the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the Emirate of Sharjah approved the implementation of the gradual lifting of the absorptive capacity restrictions for activities and events that are held in the emirate, in various facilities, economic, tourism, entertainment and shopping centers, in addition to raising the carrying capacity of means of transportation, to its maximum, in line with the decisions of the authority The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in the country.

The team also approved raising the maximum capacity for social events, such as weddings and funerals.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the Emirate of Sharjah has approved reducing the safe distance of two meters to one meter in mosques and places of worship, while continuing to monitor the epidemiological situation, and setting appropriate precautionary measures, to maintain community safety, according to the observed indicators.

The team stressed the necessity of adhering to the green traffic system on the application of the fort, calling on all members of society to continue to take precautionary and preventive measures represented in wearing a mask, and taking vaccinations against the emerging corona virus “Covid-19”, and supporting vaccine doses, in preparation for the return of life to normal according to the highest safety standards.

The team praised the commitment of community members to the instructions and preventive measures, stressing that while the implementation of raising the absorptive capacity of activities and events in the emirate will be carried out, the competent authorities will continue to control anyone who violates the application of preventive and precautionary measures.

