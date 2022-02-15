Video: Kylian Mbappé saved PSG’s skin with this goal

Kylian Mbappé scored the agonizing goal with which PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The tie was nailed, the 0-0 was the most logical, because time was running out, but the Frenchman pulled an ace up his sleeve and in an individual move unbalanced the game.

Lionel Messi had missed a penalty, but Mbappé showed off his skills and scored this great goal.