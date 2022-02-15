Video: Kylian Mbappé saved PSG’s skin with this goal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Kylian Mbappé
Champions League round of 16 match against Real Madrid.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 05:06 PM
Kylian Mbappé scored the agonizing goal with which PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
The tie was nailed, the 0-0 was the most logical, because time was running out, but the Frenchman pulled an ace up his sleeve and in an individual move unbalanced the game.
It may interest you: (Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory)
Lionel Messi had missed a penalty, but Mbappé showed off his skills and scored this great goal.
February 15, 2022, 05:06 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Kylian #Mbappé #saved #PSGs #skin #goal
Leave a Reply