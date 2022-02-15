Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Video: Kylian Mbappé saved PSG’s skin with this goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

Champions League round of 16 match against Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé scored the agonizing goal with which PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The tie was nailed, the 0-0 was the most logical, because time was running out, but the Frenchman pulled an ace up his sleeve and in an individual move unbalanced the game.

Lionel Messi had missed a penalty, but Mbappé showed off his skills and scored this great goal.

