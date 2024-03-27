Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Sharjah Government Media Office called for ensuring accuracy and credibility when circulating publications, verifying their official sources, and not being led by rumours.

He stressed that what is being circulated about adding a change to the call to prayer in Sharjah is untrue and inconsistent with the religious values ​​of the emirate.

He noted in a statement the Emirate of Sharjah's unequivocal keenness to adhere to religious constants, which are top priorities that are absolutely not permitted to be violated, stressing the importance of respect, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance towards different faiths and sects in society.