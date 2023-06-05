Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Coinciding with the celebrations of “World Environment Day”, which falls today, June 5, the “Sharjah Gate Challenge”, the global initiative launched by the “Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center” (Sheraa), stands out in creating change and pushing the world towards a future characterized by innovative solutions and sustainable practices. This year’s edition of the challenge received hundreds of applications from all over the world, attracting global interest in adopting sustainable options and environmentally friendly practices in the field of entrepreneurship.

In line with the UAE’s commitment to protecting the environment after declaring the “Year of Sustainability” 2023, this year’s edition of the challenge, which is being held with the support of the “Ministry of Climate Change and Environment” and in partnership with the “Be’ah Group” and “Sharjah Sustainable City”, is keen to encourage pioneers Business to implement their visions and innovative ideas, and at the same time, contribute to strengthening the leading position of the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of sustainability at the global level.

The challenge winners receive full support to establish their business through paid contracts to obtain guidance and direction to implement their ideas, in addition to the opportunity to participate in the “Year of Sustainability” initiatives in the United Arab Emirates to present their ideas, as the challenge provides a global platform for creative ideas and problem-solving skills, strengthening the position Sharjah and its pioneering role in green entrepreneurship.

Regarding the exceptional participation received by this year’s session of the challenge, Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), says: “We believe in (Sheraa) that entrepreneurship is an effective force that goes beyond individual institutions and companies, and stimulates progress, growth and positive impact. Business is to have the courage to face the current situation and overcome challenges, and continue to pursue their dreams and aspirations to be true change makers, and contribute to building a better future for themselves and for future generations.