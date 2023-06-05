Dubai (Union)

Within the framework of the Sustainability Year and as part of the country’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organized a preparatory workshop to update the National Strategy for Biodiversity and its Action Plan, in line with international trends and in line with the global framework for diversity. biological. The workshop was attended by Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Biological Diversity and Aquatic Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, representatives of a number of federal and local authorities, the academic sector, associations of public interest and the private sector, and a number of ministry employees in various technical sectors with specialization.

In his speech during the workshop, Dr. Al Hammadi said: “The UAE has worked to strengthen and intensify efforts to preserve and protect biodiversity through an integrated political and legislative system, and to launch many projects, programs and initiatives that promote environmental protection during the previous years, which ensure the involvement of all components and groups.” community to achieve this goal.

He explained that the state has issued in this regard the national strategy for biodiversity and many policies that work to achieve its directions and goals, pointing out that the state has adopted the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which represents a national drive that aims to reach zero emissions. In order to contribute to achieving this goal, the UAE will plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 as one of the solutions aimed at achieving climate neutrality due to its enormous environmental and climatic benefits.

He continued: “In line with the requirements of harmonizing the National Strategy for Biodiversity with the global framework for biological diversity, the Ministry is working on a project to update the strategy with the participation of all concerned sectors in the country, and we are meeting today in this workshop to listen to the proposals of all partners and their valuable opinions, which will undoubtedly contribute to enriching the strategy. And make it a national document that enjoys the support of all partners.

The workshop, which was held recently in Dubai, reviewed the UAE’s efforts in the field of biodiversity and the progress made in implementing the National Biodiversity Strategy 2014-2021, and discussed the vision and mission of the updated national strategy, the strategic directions for biodiversity 2031, and other strategic indicators.

After reviewing those experiences, the outputs of the working groups were discussed, and each party’s views on the future national strategy for biodiversity were reviewed.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is scheduled to organize the second workshop to further update the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan during the third quarter of this year.

Success stories

During the workshop, success stories and the experiences of many international and local agencies and their efforts in this field were identified, including the United Nations Environment Program – West East Asia Office, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Municipality, the Environment Authority – Fujairah, the Municipality of Dibba Fujairah, and the Emirates Working Group for the environment. In addition to presenting the goals of international, national and local strategies and action plans and seeking to reflect and align them with the National Biodiversity Strategy.

In addition to reviewing the guideline for developing national strategies for the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and getting acquainted with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.