Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Ceremony of issue (88), for the month of February (2024), of the “Sharjah Cultural” magazine, which was recently issued, with a distinguished group of topics, articles and dialogues, in literature, art, theater and art, where the speech of the new issue stopped at the Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival, indicating that the manifestations of This poetic, cultural and intellectual movement is for poetry to remain a historical, cultural and humanitarian beacon, and for it to maintain its status as “the Diwan of the Arabs”, and its profound role in change, enlightenment and enriching awareness, as well as cultural and cognitive communication.

She said, “Thanks to these festivals, forums, and poetry houses, there is no fear at all for poetry, and it has been placed in safe hands, as His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah says. It seeks to advance poetry, support poets, and introduce talents and creativity, which means advancing humanity and preserving cultural dignity.”

As for Editorial Director Nawaf Younis, in his article he looked at bright cultural windows, and devoted space to talking about the creativity of Izzat Omar and Sabahat Al Sharjah, saying: “Your departure is painful, my friend, because a person like you is irreplaceable… You combined kindness, courtesy, calm, literature, and culture… It is a sophisticated, civilized and rare human condition that has not swayed or satisfied your pen except the glow of truth and good news…”

He stressed that Omar enlightened, with his critical vision, the training of many novelists, storytellers, and poets… here in the Emirates, and in our great homeland… who carried the banner of culture with a creative, cognitive, critical pen, and added: “Now we bid you farewell, knowing that we cannot keep winter for a longer time… or Spring is rushing past its due date… because we are helpless in the face of the constants of life surrounding us… which we still revere… so we bid farewell to each other… and wait for a time that is less cruel, and more humane and noble.”

In the details of the issue, Yaqzan Mustafa continued his celebration of Arab and Muslim scientists, addressing Ibn al-Bitar, the pioneer of botany in the world, who invented 300 new medicines. Walid Ramadan wrote about “Sylvestre de Sacy,” the dean of French Orientalists, who mastered several languages, including Arabic, while Badran noted The role of theaters and amphitheaters as a social and educational message was abandoned, and Amal Kamel toured throughout the town of Wadi Shahrour, which is full of history and nature.

As for the section “Literature and Writers,” Intelligence Mardelli discussed the career of Mo’nis Taha Hussein as an intellectual extension of the Dean of Literature, and Dr. wrote: Bahija Masri Idlibi spoke about Mubarak Rabie’s “unique and renewed creativity as a novelist.” Muhammad Ismail stopped at the great Arab poet Al-Jawahiri, who held a prominent position among Arab poets. Abdul-Alim Haris celebrated the career of the late writer and critic Ezzat Omar, who was searching for the self within the folds of texts, and interviewed Khalil. Al-Jizawi poet Mohsen Abdel Aziz, who said that he always dreamed of changing the world.

Also follow Dr. Mustafa Qanbar, the creativity of Abdul Salam Ayoun Al-Aswad, who mastered the extent of the suffering he experienced, and Dr. Al-Tayeb Al-Tawili, Al-Deeb Ahmed Al-Tawili, who enriched the Arabic blog with his literary and intellectual writings, and Muhammad Jamal Al-Maghribi shed light on social realism in the novel “New Cairo” by Naguib Mahfouz, and Saleh wrote to Brini about Abbas Al-Jarari, who turned the sky of Arab culture into a shining beacon, while Hassan presented Hamo is a look at Salim Barakat’s creative world, where he stands as a stranger before childhood dreams. Ahmed Al Majed wrote about the absent Tohme Farman, as he is one of the most important Arab novelists and has a clear imprint on the Arab literary scene.

Sawsan Muhammad Kamel stopped at the experience of the poet Muhammad al-Furati, who stood as a rival to the poets of Qumm. Amira al-Meliji discussed Omar Abu Risha, who filled the world with poetry and enriched the Arab poetic heritage. Rashid al-Khudayri discussed the horizon of reading in the new Arabic novel, and Ahmed Hussein Humaidan interviewed the writer Muhammad Bassam Sarmini. Who said, “We are the champions of what we write,” and Dr. wrote. Alaa Al-Jabri spoke about Amina Al-Saeed and the pioneering of women’s journalism, as she graduated with the first university class that included girls, while Muhammad Saber Obaid presented an intervention about the experience of Intisar Abbas, which portrayed the human dreams and aspirations of Arab women, and Khalaf Abu Zaid reviewed the poetry collection of Rawhiya Al-Qalini, who is one of the stalwarts of women’s poetry. Arabi. As for Dr. Muhammad Khalil wrote about Mahmoud Hassan Ismail, “A unique voice and poetic leadership,” and Mufid Khansa pointed out the concern of human questions in the writings of the poet Khadija Al-Saeedi, and Dr. stopped. Muhammad Saber is an Arab with Ahmed Zaki Pasha, who was interested in the cultural history of Andalusia, and finally interviewed Dr. Anas Al-Filali, Mauritanian novelist Ahmed Sidi, who won the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity. We read in the “Art” section. String. Feather”, the following topics: Muhammad Abla works on man and his dreams – written by Muhammad Al-Amiri, Hassan Jouni… painter of human anxiety – written by Lorca Speti, Muhammad Al-Amin… Sudanese harp of music – written by Dr. Jihan Elias, “God willing, a boy” triumphs over Arab women’s issues – written by Osama Assal, “The Weary” is the first Yemeni film at the Berlin Film Festival – written by Dr. Lama Tayara.

In the section “Under the Spotlight,” readings and publications: Arab-Andalusian Journeys – written by Abrar Al-Agha, currents of philosophy in the twentieth century – written by Naglaa Mamoun, Muhammad Zain Al-Abidin in his collection “The Girl Woven with Poetry” – written by Zamzam Al-Sayyid, and Wajih Hassan depicts human situations in his novel. “The Sound of a Mirage” – written by Hana Adel, Nader Kazem.. Reading implicit cultural patterns – written by Souad Saeed Nouh, writing and telling in “The Sky Rains Food” – written by Mustafa Ghanayem, Muhammad Al-Tahnawi in his book “Criticism and the Process of Poetic Rhythm” – written by Iman Muhammad Ahmed, Sabah Al-Debbi and “The Poetic Imagination” – written by Nadia Balkrish.

On the other hand, the issue also included a group of articles: Miguel Asen Blasius… Do justice to the Arab-Islamic culture – written by Ramadan Raslan, Sharjah… City of Culture, Arts and Sciences – written by Adel Khozam, Cairo is a historian… a cultural imprint steeped in history – written by Mustafa Abdullah, travel literature and its impact on the emergence of stories and novels in the Arab world – written by Hatem Abdel Hadi Al-Sayyid, Poems with a Story – written by Wael Al-Jishi, Izzat Omar… as if he were present in absence – written by Muhammad Najib Qaddoura, deep within us lies the secret of eternal youth – written by Ali Kanaan, Milton Hatoum.. a Brazilian writer of Arab origin – written by Najwa Barakat, in memory of his oriental journey “Lamartine.. and the Cedars of Lebanon” – written by Ahmed Farhat, the new wondrous story – written by Etidal Othman, Farouk Shousha.. inspired by heritage with creative romance – written by Dr. Hatem Al-Fatnassi, Between Poetry…and the Short Story – by Abdel Wahed Lulua, The Unrepeated Encounter – by Anisa Abboud, The Living Andalusian Heritage – by José Miguel Puerta, Reconsidering World Literary History – by Abdel Nabi Estif, Creativity…and Sailing the Imagination – by Wissam Muhammad Wannous, Title: Text Gateway – Written by Dr. Muhammad Muhammad Issa, Tariq Farraj and the eloquence of travel and place – written by Dr. Ahmed Al-Saghir, Linguistic and Terminological Meaning – written by Prince Kamal Faraj, Oral History and the Memory of Tomorrow – written by Salwa Abbas, One Thousand and One Nights.. A New Form of Writing – written by Shuaib Melhem, The Theory of Modernity and the Effect of Form – written by Najwa Al-Maghribi, Saeed Awlaki… and Theater in Yemen – Written by Raad Aman, Cinematic Editing in a Theatrical Show – Written by Dr. Bin Talib Dahmani.

The issue also contains a collection of short stories and translations by a group of Arab writers and creators, namely: Farah Mujahid Abdel Wahab, “The Scene of the Last Days,” a story, “Narrative Briefness in the Story of the Scene of the Last Days,” a review by Dr. Yassin Yaqtin, Imad Youssef, “Two Cups of Coffee,” a short story, Mona Badawi Yaqoub, “Let’s Neglect a Little,” a short story, Samah Mamdouh Hassan, “Two Sisters,” a translated story, in addition to the heritages of Abdel Razzaq Ismail, “Masters of the Arabs…”, and “Literature” by Fawaz Al-Shaar. , which included aesthetics of language and philology.