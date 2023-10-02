Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Issue (84), for October (2023), of “Sharjah Cultural” magazine, issued by the Department of Culture in Sharjah, was recently published. The editorial addresses the interest of Orientalists in the culture of the Arab East, and sheds light on the achievements and gains of Arab culture, its spread in the West, and its participation in global civilization. Emphasizing that literary Orientalism has contributed to changing the orientalists’ view of the East, and correcting many previous concepts, whose goal was to attack Arab culture, its history, and its heritage. This literature, and the unique aesthetics, features, and radiance it carries, has been the focus of attention of many researchers and translators from various parts of the world. They have worked on translating hundreds of literary books into many languages… with the aim of introducing the Western reader to Arabic literature, and to the experiences and creativity of writers in different eras.

Guernica… again

As for the managing editor, Nawaf Younis, in his article, the story “Guernica…again,” he covers the events and tragedy of the Spanish village of Guernica, which Picasso painted in his famous painting on living reality. “At some point, I did not realize that I would later carry my bag and leave, so I prepared myself.” To live again! I picked up the brush, picked up the colors, and freely painted what I wanted on the canvas, and in this way I always felt like I was born again.”

He added: “I mixed the colors together and waited for the last minute to put the brush in the right place. Suddenly, the painting was almost finished!” The candle went out, melted, and darkness fell… and from a horizontal scene with refracted light… with dark corners, stray sun spots appeared, unguided, appearing on the painting: poetry, a sword, dance, and music. Only then did I realize that the end in the painting might be the beginning.

In the details of the issue, Yaqzan Mustafa continues to review the scientific contributions of the Arabs, pointing out that “Ibn Malka al-Baghdadi” preceded Galileo and Newton with his discoveries. Walid Ramadan writes about the great German Orientalist Theodor Nöldeke, who contributed to writing about the Arabs and their history, and José Miguel Puerta explains the role of the Seville Palace. In expressing Mudéjar art and Arab-Spanish cultural interaction, while Hisham Adra sheds light on the history of the Syrian city of Salamiyah, which is a heritage tourist resort and is distinguished by poetry and culture.

Literature and writers

In the section “Literature and Writers,” Dr. Maha Bensaid’s book “Thresholds of Narratives and Their Platforms,” which is a comprehensive critical work by the critic and researcher Saeed Yaqtin, and Hatem Abdel Hadi stops at the passing of (Anoud) the contemporary poet Karim al-Iraqi, who dealt in his poetry with the love of Iraq and the homeland, the cruelty of estrangement, and the longing of nostalgia. Ghaitha Rifaat writes about Aziz Nessin, who is considered one of the figures of international satirical literature in the twentieth century, and Mustafa Ahmed Qanbar presents an intervention on the collection “Nights of the Lost Mariner,” by the poet Ali Mahmoud Taha, where sailing in the seduction of place, and Mamdouh Abdel Sattar interviews the novelist Haitham Hussein, who confirmed that The story has an elegant structure that does not age, and Muhammad Hussein Talbi discusses the latest collection of short stories, “Sun of the Distant Banks,” by the writer Nasser Gibran, who was known for his humanitarian affiliation, and Sareea Salim Hadid conducts an interview with the writer Sanaa Shaalan, who documented the cultural and intellectual dimension of Muslim Indians. Saber Khalil writes about Dr. Muhammad Taha Al-Hajri, who is considered a towering figure in the world of culture and thought, and Haitham Al-Khawaja monitors the aesthetic values ​​in “Stories and Tales,” Jamal Qasim Al-Salumi and the spaces of children’s literature, while Dr. Amani Muhammad Nasser, writer Aisha Sultan, who confirms that the Emirati creator has not been cut off from his Arab roots. Hatem Al-Sarawi reads the biography of the Timurid family, which includes pioneering literary figures and is characterized by a creative human moral system.

Creativity symbols

In this section, Ruwaida Muhammad also stops at one of the most prominent knights of the Tunisian intellectual, cultural and literary scene, the poet Jaafar Majid Aman, who represented a new poetic movement. Muhammad Ismail sheds light on the career of the writer Kamal Nashaat, who is considered one of the symbols of literary creativity in Egypt, and mentions the memory of Laibi. To the features of the new migratory literature, which includes a number of poets, including Qusay Sheikh Askar, and Dr. reviews. Yahya Amara is the plastic story in Muhammad Al-Atros’s narrative project. Fadia Issa Qaraja discusses the novel “The White Minaret,” by the writer Yaarub Al-Issa, which depicts for us the furnace of reality. Dalia Selim examines the story “The Farewell” by the writer Yahya Haqqi, which is an example of love for the homeland. Ezzat explores Omar spiritual worlds and new spaces in the novel “Dust” by Dr. Omar Abdel Aziz, while Anwar Al-Dashnawi writes about the archaeological Muhammad Bahja, who is considered one of the figures of modern Arabic literature. Fawzi Taj El-Din stands for Nemat Ahmed Fouad, who rejected tempting offers and positions, and used her pen to defend her community.

art. String. feather

We read in the section “Art. String. Feather”, the following topics: Hoda Al-Omar mixes word and color – written by Muhammad Yasser Mansour, and Ahmed Abdel-Al… one of the most prominent artists in Sudan – written by Adeeb Makhzoum, and the novel “The White Sheikh” on stage presented by the Salalah Arts Troupe in Oman – written by Abdul-Aleem Haris, Aziz Khayoun made theater a life choice – written by Dr. Aziz Baazi and Scorsese… continue to shine cinematically – written by Osama Assal, and the film “The School” by director Jean Hrebcik – written by Mahmoud Al-Ghitani and Fatima Al-Jubaie: Cinema is art, culture and creativity – dialogue by Abdul Rahim Al-Shafi’i.

Literary articles

On the other hand, the issue also included a group of articles, namely: Europe Draws on Arab Sciences – written by Dr. Ahmed Abdel Razek Abdel Aziz, and Mohamed Ayad Al-Tantawi… Ambassador of Arab Culture in Syria – Written by Dr. Muhammad Saber Arabs, and the role of Arabs in the development of European poetry – written by Abdel Wahed Lulua, and Al-Mutanabbi… one of his secrets is the magical prosodic rhythm – written by Mazen Al-Alaiwi, and Hamad Khalifa Abu Shihab… the literary poet who never disappears – written by Raad Aman, and the new rhetoric in the “Discourse of Morals and Identity”. »- Written by Dr. Howaida Saleh, and Swimming in Blue Waters – written by Mufid Ahmed Diop, and the second edition… Jeddah and Tajweed – written by Prince Kamal Faraj, and Literature and Thought… and the Spirit of Beauty – written by Manal Muhammad Youssef, and the Arab component in Spanish culture – written by Dr. Idris Al-Kanbouri, and Happiness…a Human Culture – Written by Nabil Ahmed Safia. Critical dialogue and the rules of the language of the era – written by Mustafa Al-Qazzaz and Khalifa Al-Talisi… and poetic identity – written by Ahmed Farhat, and renewing the questions and methods of criticism – written by Dr. Hatem Al-Fatnassi, Dr. Iyas Hassan…and the manifestations of cultural development – written by Mona Abu Khaddour, a multi-talented writer – written by Badran Al-Mukhlaf, a journey in thought and the secrets of language – written by Itidal Othman, and Halim Barakat between the novel and the biography – written by Salwa Abbas, and “One Thousand and One Nights” and its impact on… Western Literature and Arts – written by Magdy Younis, the secrets of the short story in its artistic dimension – written by Ashraf Al-Khudari, the plastic image and its components – written by Najwa Al-Maghribi, and how the novel interacts with plastic art – written by Nabil Suleiman, and the artistic image and aesthetic theory – written by Dr. Mazen Aktham Suleiman.

Spotlight

In the section “Under the Spotlight” there are readings and publications: “Reem and Grandpa Radwan” and the wealth of knowledge and values ​​- written by Mustafa Ghanayem, “Pioneer of Critical Comedy” – written by Abrar Al-Agha, and Anwar Muhammad “The Controversy of Sound and Image” in TV Drama – written by Intisar Abbas, and the complete works of Taha Al-Abd. An attempt to explore the depths of the self – written by Zamzam Al-Sayyid, and the novel The Dream: The Story of a Lone Bird – written by Soraya Abdel Badie, and “Six Picnics in the Forest of Narratives” – written by Souad Saeed Nouh, and The Problem of Man in the Thought of Albert Camus – written by Dr. Maryam Agris, and the characteristics of literary influence – written by Naglaa Mamoun.

short stories

The issue also contains a collection of short stories and translations by a group of Arab writers and creators, namely: Khaled Madi, “The Final Version,” a story, and “The Final Version – Happiness of the First Edition” / review by Dr. Samar Rawhi Al-Faisal, Walid Al-Zayadi, “Critical Moments,” a short story, Magdi Mahfouz, “Yellow Leaves,” a short story, and Awatif Barakat, “One Day the World Was Perfect,” a translated poem, in addition to the heritages of Abdul Razzaq Ismail, and “Literature” by Fawaz Al-Shaar, which included aesthetics. Language and philology.