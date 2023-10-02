On Monday, October 2, 2023, another episode of Men and women. During registration, Maria De Filippi dedicated ample space to the dynamics that were created between Barbara De Santi, Claudia and Alessio. And it is precisely at this moment that the landlady launched into a tirade against the knight.

In the episode of Men and women aired on October 2, 2023 there has been a lot of talk about what is happening between Barbara De Santi, Alessio and Claudia. In detail, Barbara showed hers anger against Claudia who ended up in crosshairs of controversy because of his numerous knowledge.

However, Maria De Filippi took the defenses of the interested party inviting Barbara to reflect. Therefore, according to what the presenter claims, De Santi should not blame Claudia but Alessio:

It’s instinctive for me to help Claudia, seeing 100 people against her. She went out with Alessio and Marco just to meet them, it’s not like she did who knows what. Alessio instead kissed both you and her. Let’s focus on him, rather than on Claudia’s skirt, which is right because she can do it with the legs she has. You’re looking at someone who goes out with both of them and wants to kiss three of them. Don’t care about Claudia, but she thinks about you.

After making Barbara think, the landlady addressed Alessio directly, letting herself be tough vent. These were his words:

So you go out with one and you have another who talks badly about that one, then you kiss one and the other and you’re good, right? You wanted to go out with Barbara and you do everything to make her digest the candy. Here’s Barbara, when he says ‘what do you know’ she makes fun of you. Let’s lower the LED to make her understand how much of a windbreak you are! If he decides to go away with Claudia you can’t do anything about it, but you can understand when a person tells you nonsense.

Therefore, it is clear that Maria De Filippi does not like the behavior of the knight as she is convinced that he is making fun of Barbara. In light of this, I couldn’t help but close Barbara De Santi knowledge with him.