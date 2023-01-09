Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Consultative Council confirmed that the year 2022 was rich in the works and achievements of the Council, as the Council held 17 plenary sessions, during which it witnessed in-depth and accurate discussions and meaningful dialogue, as it discussed 4 general topics, including the policies of the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Housing Program, the Planning and Survey Department, and the Sharjah Sports Council, This enabled the Council to reach objective recommendations and deliberate and targeted decisions. The Council stated that the number of applicants for general topics reached 67 members, and the number of speech applicants reached 20 members.

In addition, 7 parliamentary questions were asked to officials of departments and agencies, while the Council reached the adoption of issuing 62 recommendations that covered all aspects of the policies of these departments, their specializations, and services provided to the public and auditors. During its sessions, the Council discussed 5 draft laws referred by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, which are a draft law on reorganizing the Labor Standards Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, a draft law on the general budget of Sharjah government departments and agencies for the fiscal year 2023, the law establishing the Advisory Council, and a draft amendment to the real estate registration law in the Emirate. Sharjah, and a draft law amending the law regulating the Sharjah Education Council in the Emirate of Sharjah. In the same context, the Council’s committees held 32 meetings and made 28 working visits, and held 4 meetings and working visits for the Council’s bureau.