The Sharjah Civil Defense Authority stated that it has added a number of modern and advanced vehicles to its fleet.

The Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, stated that the snooker ladder has been provided, which reaches a height of 60 meters, and is used in rescue and control operations in tall buildings, and is characterized by high flexibility and the possibility of maneuvering in buildings during use in fire and rescue operations, and it can be controlled. Through the remote control, in addition to the hazardous materials mechanism, which is a mechanism that can accommodate eight firefighters and is equipped with devices to detect hazardous materials and equipment to stop the resulting leakage.