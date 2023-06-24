Leonel Andrés Messi Cuccittini is one of the best-known professional soccer players in the world, since for more than 18 years the Argentine has delighted the world with his way of playing and treating the ball.

Due to his characteristics as a player, he has been called by football fans as ‘the best player in all of history’, as his statistics, his goals, his assists and his achievements guarantee it.

The Argentine was able to obtain all the possible titles in which he had some participation.

It is known that the former FC Barcelona player, who currently plays in American football, He turns 35 this June 24 and for this reason we want to show him the 35 most important records that the star born in Argentina has been able to break.

It should be noted that ‘La Pulga’ not only has 35 records. Today he has more than 80, which the vast majority of them have managed to obtain when he played in Spanish football. and of course in his team, which with this one, exactly one year ago, was able to be crowned world champion.

35 records to celebrate 35 years

Today’s world records of Leonel Messi:



Top winner of the Ballon d’Or, being decorated as the best footballer of the year (seven times). Most goals in the same league (474 ​​in La Liga Santander). Top scorer in finals (34 goals in 49 games). Greater number of titles at club level (37 titles obtained throughout his career as a footballer). Top scorer in the same year (91 goals in 2012, achieved at FC Barcelona.). Greater number of Golden Boots in European football (top scorer in local tournaments, 6 times achieved). Only player to win the Ballon d’Or four times in a row (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012).

Messi’s records in the most important competition, the UEFA Champions League



Most goals in the group stage of the Champions League: 80 (71 with Barcelona). Most goals in the round of 16 of the Champions League: 29. Most goals in the Champions League with a single club: 120 (Barcelona). Most consecutive seasons scoring in the Champions League: 18. See also F1 | There are backstories behind Masi's deal

Records of Messi in the Football Club Barcelona



Player with the most titles for a Spanish club (35). Player with the most titles in Spanish football (25). Top winner of the Pichichi Trophy in La Liga (8). Most goals in a single La Liga season (50 in 2011-2012). Most La Liga titles by a foreign footballer (12). All-time top assister in La Liga (192). Most hat-tricks in La Liga (36). Top scorer in the history of a Spanish club (672). Historical top scorer of the classic Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (26).

Records achieved in his national team (Argentina)



All-time top scorer (103 goals). Player with the most games played (175 games). Player with the most caps as captain (115). More penalty goals (25). More free kick goals (9). Greater number of ‘hat-tricks’ (7). Most World Cups played (5). More matches played in Qualifiers (60). More games played in Copa América (34). More matches played in World Cups (26). Top scorer in World Cups (13). Top scorer in Qualifiers (28). Most goals in the same year (18 in 2022). Youngest player to score in a World Cup (18 years and 357 days). Only player to score for Argentina in four different World Cups. See also Colombia plays its last card vs. Venezuela: Will Pékerman have revenge?

It can be said that these are the 35 most important records that the Argentine has managed to achieve, who, year after year, was surpassing his statistics. Unfortunately, everything has an end and his era, like Cristiano Ronaldo’s, is coming to an end.

However, It is of great importance to say that for the world of football it has been one of the most golden times of this sport. and that, according to several specialized journalists, can never be repeated.

Lionel Messi heads to Miami

